COVID-19 | Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till June 7, existing rules to continue
Tamil Nadu lockdown rules: home delivery of groceries will be allowed during the Tamil Nadu lockdown from 7 am to 6 pm. The sale of fruits, vegetables, and groceries will also be permitted on carts/vans.
May 28, 2021 / 07:01 PM IST
Tamil Nadu government announced on May 28 that the state-wide coronavirus lockdown will be further extended till June 7, 2021.
There will be no added relaxations during this time; all existing lockdown rules will continue.
This means emergency services such as medical stores will be allowed to remain open. Petrol pumps, ATMs, e-commerce activities (between 8 am and 6 pm), food deliveries through Zomato and Swiggy, and essential government departments are also allowed to operate.
Grocery shops and departmental stores will remain closed. However, home delivery of groceries will be allowed during the lockdown from 7 am to 6 pm. The sale of fruits, vegetables, and groceries will also be permitted on carts/vans.
Additionally, restaurants will be allowed to open for takeaways and deliveries at permitted time slots.
Public movement is permitted only for an urgent medical requirement or a death in the family. In the case of inter-district movement, an e-pass would be necessitated.
Tamil Nadu reported 33,361 new COVID-19 cases on May 27, bringing the state's total coronavirus tally to 19,78,621. With 474 deaths COVID-19 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's toll now stands at 22,289.