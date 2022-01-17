COVID-19 | Tamil Nadu health minister claims 100% of this population got first vaccine dose

Representative Image of children receiving COVID-19 vaccine (Image: ANI)

The Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian said that 100 percent of school students aged 15 to 18 years in the state have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This makes it the first Indian state to complete 100 percent vaccination for that age group.

“100% of school students between 15 to 18 years in Tamil Nadu have been inoculated with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine”, Subramanian told ANI on January 17.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 1,000 new coronavirus positive cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 13,990. It also added 11 deaths, taking the death toll to 36,866, as per the state health ministry bulletin on January 17.

Further, 2,547 COVID-19 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries has gone up to 2,714,643. Total number of people affected by COVID-19 thus far in the state has increased to 2,814,276.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Active cases in the state, including isolated patients, stands at 62,767. No new Omicron case was detected across Tamil Nadu on Monday, the bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases include nine passengers who came from Bangladesh and two each from Sri Lanka and UAE; while others travelled from West Bengal (8), Assam (3), Kerala and Andhra Pradesh (2 each), and Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Bihar and Jharkhand (1 each) with one each among the fresh cases, it added.

City-wise, Chennai reported a staggering 6,190 fresh cases, the highest in the state followed by Chengalpattu (1,696) and Thiruvallur (1,054). Mayiladuthurai registered the lowest cases in the state at 13, while Coimbatore and Kancheepuram saw 602 and 508 fresh infections, respectively.