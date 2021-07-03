COVID-19 | Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till July 12, announces relaxations – All you need to know

Tamil nadu has announced a set of relaxations in lockdown that will come into effect from July 5. (Image: AFP)
Tamil Nadu government has extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state till July 12. The government also formulated new guidelines that will come into effect from July 5, besides stating that the easing of curbs will now be uniform across the state and not region-wise.
This comes even as the state recorded 4,230 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths on July 2, taking its total COVID-19 caseload to 2,488,407 and death toll to 32,818, as per Health Department data.
Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the state has received 15,626,550 (1.56 crore) doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date, of which 14,864,430 (1.48 crore) doses have been administered to people.
Here is all you need to know about the new guidelines and relaxations announced:
Inter-state public bus services are prohibited till at least 6 am July 12.
Intra and inter-district bus services will be allowed to operate across Tamil Nadu from July 5.
Social, political, entertainment, cultural, and sports-related gatherings are also prohibited till July 12.
A maximum of 50 people are allowed at wedding events and a maximum of 20 people are allowed at funerals.
Schools and colleges will remain shut till July 12.
Places of worship, malls, textile showrooms and gyms are allowed to remain open.
Retail outlets, shops and other similar activities will be allowed to function till 8 pm from July 5 onwards, compared to 7 pm.
Cinemas, bars, swimming pools, and zoos will also continue to remain closed till July 12.
Hotels, lodges, and guest houses would be allowed to resume function between 6 am and 8 pm with 50 percent capacity from July 5.
Entertainment and amusement parks would be allowed to operate with 50 percent visitors.
From July 5, restaurants would be permitted to re-start dine-in services between 6 am and 8 pm with 50 percent capacity.
Tea stalls are also allowed to function between 6 am and 8 pm with 50 percent capacity.
State-run retail liquor outlets would be allowed to function between 10 am and 8 pm, compared to the 5 pm deadline earlier.
The relaxations will from July 5 and be the same across Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from PTI)