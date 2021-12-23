MARKET NEWS

English
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu adds 33 new cases of Omicron variant

Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian, said the infected included the contacts of the state’s first case, an air traveller who arrived here from Nigeria via Doha.

PTI
December 23, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST
Omicron cases are on the rise in India. The variant is three times as contagious as the Delta variant.

The number of Omicron cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu jumped to 34 on Thursday and the infected who were asymptomatic were "doing well" with issues such as giddiness and sore throat, the state government said.

The samples of the persons infected with S-gene drop, a possible indicator of Omicron infection, had been sent to the Centre earlier and 33 of them have been confirmed for the latest variant of the virus, he told reporters here.

"All 34 (including the first case) are asymptomatic and have giddiness and sore throat and are doing well," he said. The suspected cases had been under observation for quite some time and some of them could soon return negative for the virus and may be discharged, he added.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Omicron #Tamil Nadu
first published: Dec 23, 2021 12:13 pm

