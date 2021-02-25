COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu crosses 8.50 lakh; adds 467 new cases, 5 fatalities

Representative image

Tamil Nadu has logged 467 new COVID-19 cases and five more fatalities, taking the caseload to 8,50,096 and the toll to 12,483, the Health Department said on Thursday.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 471 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,33,560, leaving 4,053 active cases in the State.

Chennai accounted for the maximum infections with 168, taking the total to 2,35,005 till date.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one- third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,148 deaths.

An 85-year old man from Chennai was the lone victim among the five fatalities to succumb without any comorbidity or chronic illness.

A total of 50,740 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total specimens examined so far to 1,73,23,383 so far.

As many as 23 districts have reported fresh infections in single digits while 34 districts reported 'zero' fatalities.

Among the new infections reported on Thursday include an individual who returned from the United Arab Emirates, the bulletin said.