COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu crosses 8.50 lakh; adds 467 new cases, 5 fatalities

Chennai accounted for the maximum infections with 168, taking the total to 2,35,005 till date.

PTI
February 25, 2021 / 10:33 PM IST
Representative image

Tamil Nadu has logged 467 new COVID-19 cases and five more fatalities, taking the caseload to 8,50,096 and the toll to 12,483, the Health Department said on Thursday.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 471 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,33,560, leaving 4,053 active cases in the State.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one- third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,148 deaths.

An 85-year old man from Chennai was the lone victim among the five fatalities to succumb without any comorbidity or chronic illness.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

A total of 50,740 samples were tested on Thursday, taking the total specimens examined so far to 1,73,23,383 so far.

As many as 23 districts have reported fresh infections in single digits while 34 districts reported 'zero' fatalities.

Among the new infections reported on Thursday include an individual who returned from the United Arab Emirates, the bulletin said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Tamil Nadu
first published: Feb 25, 2021 10:30 pm

