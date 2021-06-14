COVID-19: Take a look at list of states, UTs that have eased restrictions from today

Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are among the list of states and UTs that have eased COVID-19 curbs beginning June 14 | Representational image

As the daily rise in fresh COVID-19 cases continues a downward trend across India, several states and UTs have started the phased unlock process. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are among the list of states and UTs that have eased COVID-19 curbs beginning June 14.

As the second wave of COVID-19 subsides, India on June 14 reported a single-day rise of 70,421 new cases, the lowest in 74 days. The count of active cases has also declined to 9,73,158, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.43 percent.

Here's a list of states and UTs that have further eased COVID-19 curbs from June 14:

As part of the phase-wise unlock in Delhi, the administration has decided to allow public activities and markets to open from June 14. Restaurants with 50 percent capacity and religious places, without visitors, will also reopen in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced.

Salons, beauty parlours and barbershops closed since the imposition of lockdown on April 19, will reopen.

Markets and malls, which were earlier allowed to reopen on an odd-even basis, will now open on all days, from 10 am to 8 pm.

The state government has extended the lockdown till June 21, while easing several restrictions that were in place earlier. Doing away with the odd-even formula, the state government allowed all shops to open from 9 am to 8 pm

Restaurants and bars, including in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm.

Giving further relaxations, gyms are now allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 percent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms. However, spas shall remain closed, said an official order.

The timings for opening of shopping malls will continue to be from 10 am to 8 pm.

Sports complexes, stadia have now also been permitted to open only for sports activities by following all Covid-related norms and spectators will not be allowed. For gatherings in weddings and funerals, up to 21 people are allowed.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced more relaxations in curbs in 27 districts of the state which include permission for tea shops to reopen from June 14. However, there will be no easing of curbs in 11 districts, seven in western and four in Cauvery delta regions.

Tea shops can function from 6 am to 5 pm and only takeaway services are permitted, Stalin said in a statement.

Sweet and savoury shops are also permitted to be open from 8 am till 2 pm and only parcel services are allowed.

Restaurants and bakeries have already been allowed to function. Salons, parks and state-run liquor outlets in 27 districts would reopen on June 14.

Offices of building construction firms are also allowed to work with a 50 percent workforce, he added.

Karnataka will begin the unlock process from June 12 in all districts, except 11. In Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu, the restrictions will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am only as the cases are still high.

According to a government order, the restrictions have been relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm in 19 districts instead of existing 6 am to 10 am.

Industries can function with 50 percent workforce by strictly adhering to COVID protocol. Production units, establishments and industries engaged

in garment manufacturing are permitted to function with 30 percent of their staff strength.

Autos and taxis are allowed to ply with maximum of two passengers. The daily COVID curfew from 7 pm to 5 am and a weekend curfew from 7 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday will continue.

Parks will be open from 5 am to 10 am for walkers and joggers.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced a further easing of restrictions in eight districts showing significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation.

The administration has decided to grant relaxations in Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal and Bandipora in the Kashmir division and Poonch, Reasi, Ramban and Doda in the Jammu division.

It said government and private offices can function in the eight districts without any restrictions subject to strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour, while barbershops, salons and parlours are permitted to open on all days of a week, except on Saturday and Sundays.

Similarly, standalone shops, outdoor bazaars and shopping complexes are also permitted to open on all days except the weekends, the order said.

The order said the wholesale trade of liquor would continue to be permitted to operate on five days in a week in the entire Union Territory, where a weekend corona curfew remains in force on Saturday and Sunday.