MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 surge: West Bengal govt likely to cancel rally to mark Netaji's birthday on January 23, curtail R-Day celebrations

Discussions regarding the possible measures were held during a meeting of senior officials, including Chief secretary HK Dwivedi and Home Secretary B P Gopalika late on Friday

PTI
January 15, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
COVID-19 Vaccination begins for children aged 15 to 18 years at Chetla Girls High School in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: ANI)

COVID-19 Vaccination begins for children aged 15 to 18 years at Chetla Girls High School in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: ANI)

The West Bengal government is likely to cancel a rally to mark legendary freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 as well as curtail the Republic Day programme on Red Road here, owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases, a state secretariat source said on Saturday.

Discussions regarding the possible measures were held during a meeting of senior officials, including Chief secretary HK Dwivedi and Home Secretary B P Gopalika late on Friday, he said.

The situation is not favourable for celebrating Netaji's birthday and Republic Day in a grand manner, as COVID-19 infections are on the rise again and large gatherings cannot be allowed. The rally on January 23 that was scheduled to be held from Red Road to Shyambazar is likely to be cancelled. The Republic Day programme could also be limited to only 30 minutes, the source said.

The final call, however, will be taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

West Bengal had on Friday reported 22,645 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 18,63,697. The death toll climbed to 20,013 after 28 more fatalities were reported.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India #Republic Day #west bengal
first published: Jan 15, 2022 01:41 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.