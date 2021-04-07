English
Specials
COVID-19 surge | Mask mandatory even if driving alone in car, rules Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court said that a private vehicle will be considered as a "public place" and wearing a mask acts as a protective shield which would prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 11:50 AM IST
The Delhi High Court on April 7 said that wearing a mask in a private vehicle is compulsory even if a person is driving alone.

The High Court said that a car will be considered as a "public place" and further stated that a mask acts as a 'suraksha kavach (protective shield)' which would prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A single-judge Bench comprising Pratibha M Singh made the ruling while hearing a case involving fines for not wearing a mask while driving alone.

Also read: Night curfew in Delhi from today: What's allowed, what's not

Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone and dismissed the petitions challenging the same.

"Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask? It is for your own safety," Singh said.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The verdict was pronounced on several pleas challenging the imposition of challan for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone. The verdict in this matter was reserved on February 17, according to a Live Law report.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.

Delhi recorded 5,100 new COVID-19 cases on April 6, the highest since November 27, 2020 when the national capital reported 5,482 infections in a day. Seventeen more fatalities took the death toll to 11,113, according to the Delhi health department. The case positivity rate stood at 4.93 percent amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that his government is alert and keeping a "close watch" on the situation.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Delhi #High Court #India #Mask
first published: Apr 7, 2021 11:49 am

