COVID-19 surge | Mask mandatory even if driving alone in car, rules Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on April 7 said that wearing a mask in a private vehicle is compulsory even if a person is driving alone.

The High Court said that a car will be considered as a "public place" and further stated that a mask acts as a 'suraksha kavach (protective shield)' which would prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A single-judge Bench comprising Pratibha M Singh made the ruling while hearing a case involving fines for not wearing a mask while driving alone.

Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone and dismissed the petitions challenging the same.

"Even if you are alone in the car, why object to wearing a mask? It is for your own safety," Singh said.

The verdict was pronounced on several pleas challenging the imposition of challan for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone. The verdict in this matter was reserved on February 17, according to a Live Law report.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.

Delhi recorded 5,100 new COVID-19 cases on April 6, the highest since November 27, 2020 when the national capital reported 5,482 infections in a day. Seventeen more fatalities took the death toll to 11,113, according to the Delhi health department. The case positivity rate stood at 4.93 percent amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that his government is alert and keeping a "close watch" on the situation.