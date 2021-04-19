COVID-19 surge | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, LG Anil Baijal to meet today; weekend curfew likely to be extended

File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Lt. Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the national capital with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on April 19. The Kejriwal-led government is planning to extend the weekend lockdown to weekdays, News18 reported.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had previously imposed a lockdown on weekends. The weekend curfew, aimed at breaking the chain of spiralling novel coronavirus infections, was clamped at 10.00 pm on April 16 and continued till 5.00 am on April 19.

During the weekend curfew, apart from those who had been exempted, a majority of Delhiites appeared to have stayed home. Only a few passengers were seen travelling on buses and metro trains in the city. Major markets, including Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Khari Baoli and Karol Bagh, and industrial areas like Bawana, Narela, Okhla, wore a deserted look during the day.

More restrictions could also be announced after the crucial meeting between the chief minister and LG, people aware of the development told News18.

On April 18, Delhi recorded its highest spike of 25,462 new daily COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate shot up to 29.74 percent – meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city was turning out to be positive.

Kejriwal also announced on April 18 that 1,400 to 2,000 beds will be readied for COVID-19 patients in the national capital in two days, as the city grappled with a shortage of oxygen and beds. He visited the Yamuna Sports Complex and Commonwealth Games Village to inspect the progress being made in setting up COVID care centres there.