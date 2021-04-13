COVID-19 surge | Children's lives very important, request Centre to cancel CBSE exams: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 13 said he is urging the Centre to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations amid the second wave of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

"Six lakh children in Delhi are going to write the CBSE examinations. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it (the process). These can become major hotspots leading to the large-scale spreading of coronavirus. Children's lives and health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams,” news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

The Delhi chief minister said an alternative method should be used instead of holding the examination. “Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said that the national capital recorded 13,500 COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours – the highest single-day rise reported since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Delhi has recorded 7.36 lakh COVID-19 cases till date. While 6.87 lakh have recovered, more than 38,000 cases remain ‘active’. The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak stood at 11,355 on April 13.

