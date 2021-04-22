COVID-19 | Supreme Court to issue notice to Centre; asks for plan on oxygen supply, vaccination

Supreme Court (Shutterstock)

The Supreme Court on April 22 said it will issue a notice to the Centre, and asked for a national plan on COVID-related matters such as oxygen supply and vaccination

"We want to issue notice for a national plan on these issues. We will issue notice and keep the matter tomorrow," Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said, as quoted by legal new website LiveLaw.

Also read: Delhi has huge demand for oxygen as hospitals run short: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The CJI said cases pending in various high courts might be withdrawn since it creates confusion.

The top court said it will take suo moto cognizance of four issues - supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination, and state's power to declare lockdown.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The SC said it wants the power to clear lockdown to be with states, and it should not be judicial decision.

The CJI said that at least six high courts - Delhi, Bombay Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta and Allahabad - are considering cases relating to management of the pandemic.

India reported more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases and 2,014 deaths on April 21 alone. This is the highest single-day surge recorded by any country during the pandemic.

The second wave of COVID-19 cases has led to a massive demand and shortage of medical oxygen and medicines such as remdesivir.

Some states have also reported shortage of vaccines, ahead of the expansion of the vaccination drive to all adults above 18 from May 1.