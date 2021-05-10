COVID-19 | States continue to face vaccine shortage; 17 crore doses delivered so far, says Centre

Since India opened vaccinations to all adults this month, hoping to tame a disastrous coronavirus surge sweeping across the country, the pace of administering the shots has dropped with states saying they only have limited stock to give out. (Image: AP)

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent an SOS message to the Centre asking for more vaccines urgently.

"There is only one day of Covaxin left in Delhi and only three to four days of Covishield. We need vaccines at the earliest," NDTV reported Jain as saying.

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal had urged vaccine makers Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to increase their supplies to Delhi, in a letter to Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

In it, the CM said when putting both groups i.e., 18-44-year-olds and 45+, the national capital will require 83 lakh doses per month to vaccinate the population in the next three months.

Though the central government said that it had delivered 175 million doses to the states, the vaccine shortages were flagged not just by Delhi but other states, including Kerela, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttrakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, said at a meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 that a total of 175 million doses have been delivered to the states, out of which 166.6 million doses have been consumed and 8.4 million doses are still available with the states.

He further requested the states to set aside 70 percent of the vaccines received through the Government of India channel for the administration of the second dose.

He appealed to all citizens to get the second dose which boosts immunity against COVID manifold.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on May 9 said the government has provided 175.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far to states and union territories for inoculation of people of all age groups and 46 lakh doses will be supplied to them in the next three days.