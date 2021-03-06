COVID-19 spike: Centre sends high-level public health teams to Maharashtra, Punjab

Image: Reuters

As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and Punjab spiral out, the Centre has rushed high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to both states. The teams will help the state health departments in COVID surveillance, control and containment measures, said a government statement.

The high-level team to Maharashtra will be led by Dr P Ravindran, Sr CMO, Disaster Management Cell of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While the public health team to Punjab will be led by Dr SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi.

The teams will visit the hotspot areas in the States and ascertain the reasons for the surge. They will also brief the chief secretary on their observations and remedial measures to be undertaken by the State Health authorities.

As of March 5, Maharashtra's single day case count has crossed the 10,000 mark. It was the first time since October, that the state recorded 10,216new coronavirus cases. The total tally of cases now stands at 21,98,399 as of March 5.

In fact, Mumbai itself reported over 1,000 cases. Since October 28, when the city had reported 1,345 new cases, this is the first time Mumbai has witnessed such a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Punjab on March 5 reported over 818 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 1,86,189 on Friday. A total of 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,898 in the state, according to a medical bulletin.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases for nearly four weeks.