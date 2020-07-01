App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 situation in Delhi not 'terrible', more people recovering now: Arvind Kejriwal

"The COVID-19 situation is under control. In Delhi, the number of people recovering from coronavirus is also increasing," the chief minister said.

PTI
File image
File image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation has been brought under control for now in the national capital, asserting that the number of active coronavirus cases has been decreasing instead of increasing. Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said the situation is not "terrible" as predicted one month ago.

He said it was predicted that there will be 60,000 active cases in the city by June 30, but at present the number of active cases is around 26,000.

"The COVID-19 situation is under control. In Delhi, the number of people recovering from coronavirus is also increasing," the chief minister said.
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 01:50 pm
