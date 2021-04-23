COVID-19: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital says only two hours of oxygen supply left, 25 patients have died

Representational image

There is no immediate end to the COVID-19 crisis as hospitals are running low on oxygen supply. In a tragic incident at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, 25 patients have lost their lives due to low oxygen supply and the lives of another 60 are in danger.

The hospital has sent an SOS on a low oxygen level and said that oxygen supply tanker is stuck at Rohini. "25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hrs at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap are not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril," said Director-Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The situation is no different at another top hospital in the national capital. Both Max Smart Hospital and Max Hospital Saket have an oxygen supply for just one hour.

"SOS - Less than an hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Smart Hospital and Max Hospital Saket. Awaiting promised fresh supplies from INOX since 1 am. Over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance," Max Healthcare tweeted.

Several private hospitals across the country are struggling to replenish their oxygen supply for coronavirus patients. They have requested their respective state governments to transfer them to other healthcare facilities. While some of the hospitals have been able to make short-term arrangements, there is no immediate end to the crisis in sight.