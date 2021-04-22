MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

UP, Haryana blocking Delhi oxygen, Centre should help before situation becomes dangerous: Manish Sisodia

It will become tough to save the lives of coronavirus patients in Delhi after some time if hospitals did not get the oxygen supply they need, said Manish Sisodia

PTI
April 22, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST
Manish Sisodia's allegations came as hospitals in Delhi struggle with a shortage of oxygen supply amid spiralling COVID-19 cases. (Representative image: AP)

Manish Sisodia's allegations came as hospitals in Delhi struggle with a shortage of oxygen supply amid spiralling COVID-19 cases. (Representative image: AP)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on April 22 alleged that the police in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were blocking oxygen transport to Delhi, and urged the Centre to ensure normal supply even if that meant taking the help of paramilitary forces. "This jungle-raj has been going on for three days," he said, referring to the alleged blocking of oxygen supply to Delhi by the police forces of the two neighbouring states.

"Some hospitals in Delhi have run out of oxygen completely. They don't have any option available. I have been receiving calls, messages, e-mails. We have been making internal, makeshift arrangements, but this cannot continue for long," he said.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, said it will become tough to save the lives of coronavirus patients here after some time if hospitals did not get the oxygen supply they need.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"The Centre should take the help of paramilitary forces, if needed, and ensure the supply of oxygen to Delhi," he said, adding the situation may become "very dangerous" otherwise.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

His allegations came as hospitals in the city struggle with a shortage of oxygen supply amid spiralling COVID-19 cases.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Haryana #Health #India #Manish Sisodia #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Apr 22, 2021 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.