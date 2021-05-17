COVID-19 Second Wave | Politicians not involved in black marketing, genuinely helping people: Crime Branch tells Delhi HC

File photo of Indian Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV who was questioned by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has told the Delhi High Court that politicians questioned on allegations of black marketing and illegal distribution of COVID-19 medicines were found to be “helping people voluntarily and without discrimination”.

Politicians including Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV, Aam Admi Party MLA Dilip Pandey and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir among others, were questioned in the case.

In a status report to the Delhi High Court, the Crime Branch said the enquiry has so far revealed: “all alleged to have been hoarding medicines etc, have been actually helping people in getting medical aid in the form of medicine, oxygen, plasma or hospital bed,” the Indian Express reported.

It added that the politicians in question did not charge any money for their help and “thus no one has been defrauded. The distribution/help has been voluntary and without discrimination”.

The status report included statements made by Srinivas, Pandey, Gambhir, and others – Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Chaudhary Anil Kumar, Delhi Congress Vice President Ali Mehdi, Congress leader Ashok Baghel, former Congress MLA Mukesh Khurana, and former MP Shahid Siddhiqui.

This comes after a division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli on May 4 declined request for CBI probe into the alleged transgressions and asked the petitioner Deepak Singh to instead approach the police. A status report of the same was also sought from the police.

In his statement, Srinivas told the police he and his team are responding to “thousands of requests for oxygen, beds and plasma” and connecting patients with appropriate resources they receive as donations. He also called the allegations “unfortunate at a time when the Centre has left citizens to fend for themselves”.

Pandey said his response to a tweet was made as a “public representative” and he and his team are “helping fellow citizens in distress during the second COVID-19 wave by connecting them to verified leads”.

Gambhir said the Gautam Gambhir Foundation had “organised a free medical camp at Jagriti Enclave from April 22 to May 7 to provide assistance to people suffering from COVID-19” adding that this camp is under supervision and control of Dr Manish of Garg Hospital.