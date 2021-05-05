COVID-19 Second Wave | Partial lockdown in West Bengal: What is allowed, what is not

Representative image: AFP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced additional COVID-19 curbs on May 5 and said that local train services will be suspended from May 6 to contain COVID-19 spread.

A partial lockdown has been imposed in West Bengal as the state continued to add over 17,000 fresh coronavirus infections over the past few days.

Here’s a list of what is allowed in West Bengal during the partial lockdown:

Only 50 percent of metro rail and other state transport services will be operational.

Government offices will operate at 50 percent attendance.

In the private sector, work from home has been allowed for 50 percent of staff.

Banks will be open from 10 am to 2 am.

Jewellery shops will be allowed to open for three hours from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Home delivery of food will be allowed.

For those flying to West Bengal, producing RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours will be mandatory from May 7.

Those who test positive will be sent to 14-day institutional quarantine as arranged by the Airport Authority and the state government.

Those travelling by trains and long-distance buses will also have to produce a COVID-19 negative certificate.

Weddings will be allowed with a cap of 50 persons.

All markets and standalone shops will be open only from 7 am to 10 am in the morning and 5 pm to 7 pm in the evening.

What will not be allowed in West Bengal from May 6:

Dine-in facilities will be temporarily suspended. Restaurants will remain closed, except for home delivery services.

Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, and beauty parlours will remain closed.

Social and political gatherings will be prohibited.