COVID-19 second wave | Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation offers to help after #IndiaNeedsOxygen trends on Twitter

Pakistani humanitarian organisation Edhi Foundation has offered help to the Government of India in fighting the coronavirus second wave as the country is reporting over three lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and several states are battling a lack of oxygen and hospital beds.

Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23, requesting permission for his volunteers and 50 ambulances to enter India and help manage the COVID-19 crisis. The team would consist of medical technicians, drivers, and support staff.



Faisal Edhi of Pakistan’s Edhi foundation writes to India offering help regarding the surge of Covid cases in India and the resulting lack of oxygen.

Humanity before rivalry!! #IndiaNeedsOxygen #CovidIndia #WeCantBreathe pic.twitter.com/EWrYRDP7JD

The chairman of Edhi Foundation, which leads one of Pakistan’s most noted charitable ambulance networks, wrote in his letter to PM Modi: “We are very sorry to hear about the exceptionally heavy impact that the pandemic has had on your country, where a tremendous number of people are suffering immensely.... we would like to extend our help in the form of a fleet of 50 ambulances along with our services to assist you in addressing, and further circumventing, the current health conditions.”

The letter added: “We will arrange all the necessary supplies that our team needs to assist the people of India. Importantly, we are not requesting any other assistance from you, as we are providing the fuel, food, and necessary amenities that our team will require.”

“We only request your permission to enter India as well as any necessary guidance from the local administration and police department,” Faisal Edhi said.

The charitable organisation’s offer to help India came after the hashtag #IndiaNeedsOxygen started trending on number one in Pakistan early on April 23. Pakistanis have been requesting their Prime Minister Imran Khan to help India fight the current COVID-19 crisis.