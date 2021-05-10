COVID-19 Second Wave | Oxygen cylinders, concentrators and generation plants got as aid expedited to states, says Centre

Empty oxygen tankers are loaded on a train wagon at the Kalamboli goods yard in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra on April 19, 2021 before they are transported to collect liquid medical oxygen from other states. (Image: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

The Centre has dispatched 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation plants, 4,668 ventilators, BiPAP and CPAP machines, and over 3 lakh Remdesivir vials received as part of global aid to states and union territories (UTs) so far.

The deliveries will augment and supplement states’ health infrastructure, as per a statement from the Union Health Ministry on May 10.

“The Centre is ensuring that global aid is being expeditiously delivered to states and UTs through fast custom clearances by air and road,” it added.

The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered has crossed the 17 crore mark. The total 170,176,603 (17.01 crore) doses were administered through 2,470,799 (24.70 lakh) sessions till 7 am on May 10.

These include vaccinations for:

- 9,547,102 (95.47 lakh) healthcare workers (HCWs) who took their first dose and 6,471,385 (64.71 lakh) who took their second dose;

- 13,972,612 (1.39 crore) front line workers (FLWs) who took their first dose and 7,755,283 (75.55 lakh) who took the second dose;

- 2,031,854 (20.31 lakh) beneficiaries under 18-45 age group who took their first dose,

- 55,179,217 (55.17 lakh) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years who took their first dose; and 6,561,851 (6.51 lakh) who took their second dose;

- 53,674,082 (55.67 lakh) beneficiaries aged over 60 who took their first dose; and 14,983,217 (14.98 lakh) who took their second dose.

Ten states account for 66.79 percent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. Age demographic-wise 246,269 (2.46 lakh) beneficiaries aged 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on May 10 and cumulatively 2,031,854 (20.31 lakh) across 30 states/UTs received their first dose over the past 24 hours.

More than 6.8 lakh vaccination doses were administered over the past 24 hours.

Average daily recovery of more than 3.28 lakh cases has been recorded in last 10 days and 3.66 lakh (366,161) new cases were registered in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,401; followed by Karnataka (47,930) and Kerala (35,801),

India’s total active caseload has reached 3,745,237 (37.45 lakh), while 3,754 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Ten States account for 72.86 percent of these deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (572), followed by Karnataka (490).