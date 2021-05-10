COVID-19 second wave | Ola to provide free doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators; starts service in Bengaluru

To get the oxygen concentrators, consumers will be needed to log in to the Ola app and request an oxygen concentrator by providing a few basic details
COVID-19 patients in Bengaluru can now get oxygen concentrators delivered at their doorsteps for free by Ola.
Ola Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the cab aggregator, announced on May 10 that it will provide consumers with oxygen concentrators for free through the Ola app. The initiative has been launched in partnership with GiveIndia, a donation platform.
“We must come together and help our communities during these unprecedented times. With the O2ForIndia initiative in partnership with GiveIndia, we will provide free and easy access to oxygen concentrators to those in need,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola.
The service will first launch in the Karnataka capital and it will expand across India in the coming weeks, said Aggarwal.
To get the oxygen concentrators, consumers will need to log in to the Ola app and request an oxygen concentrator by providing a few basic details.
“Once validated, we will deliver it to your doorstep and pick it up back once you no longer need it. Concentrator and transportation are both free,” Aggarwal said.
Once the patient has gotten better and no longer requires the concentrator, Ola will pick the device back up and return it to GiveIndia, which will get it ready for the use of the next patient.
An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air. Atmospheric air has roughly 78 percent nitrogen and 21 percent oxygen. Oxygen concentrators take in the ambient air and increase the oxygen concentration, by filtering out the nitrogen.
These concentrators work the same way in supplying oxygen needed by the body such as oxygen tanks or cylinders, with the use of a cannula, oxygen masks, or nasal tubes. The difference is that, while the cylinders need to be refilled, oxygen concentrators can work 24x7.
They are in high demand amid the rising COVID-19 cases.
“We hope this initiative brings much-needed support during these very difficult times and helps in mitigating the pain and the anxiety among those impacted,” the CEO said.