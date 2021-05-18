COVID-19 second wave | Odisha lockdown extended until June 1

The Odisha government on May 18 announced that the coronavirus lockdown in the state will be extended by two more weeks till June 1 to arrest the current COVID-19 case spike.



There shall be lockdown throughout the state from May 19th till 5 am of June 1st. There shall be a complete shutdown on weekends, starting 6 pm of Fridays till 5 am of Mondays: Government of Odisha pic.twitter.com/h9w7niG0cL

The government said in a directive issued on May 18 that the Odisha lockdown will be in place from May 19 to 5 am on June 1. A complete shutdown will be observed on weekends, which will be effective from 6 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays.

The state government has also reduced the number of attendees allowed at weddings from 50 to 25, including the bride and the groom. Additionally, buses for public transport and intra-state movement of individuals by road, except for medical purposes, have been suspended.

However, all health services will remain functional in the state and essential shops will also be allowed to operate from 7 am to 11 am.

Meanwhile, other COVID-19 restrictions will continue as per the order issued to impose the first Odisha lockdown 2021 on May 5.

Odisha’s coronavirus caseload stands at 6,33,302 as of May 18 with 10,321 new COVID-19 cases being added in the past 24 hours. During this time, Odisha reported 22 coronavirus deaths, pushing the state’s toll to 2,357.

