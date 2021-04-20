COVID-19 second wave | Medical oxygen supply increased by four times from February: Report

A worker in Prayagraj filling oxygen cylinders, for use in a COVID-19 hospital facility. (Photo: Sanjay Kanojia / AFP)

In the wake of a second deadly wave of coronavirus infections in India, the supply of medical oxygen has been increased by nearly four times, reported news agency ANI citing sources in the government.

According to the report, the medical oxygen supply has increased from 1,273 metric tonnes a day in the last week of February to 4,739 metric tonnes a day on April 17.

Hospitalised COVID-19 patients who are seriously ill often need supplemental oxygen to increase supply in the blood and lungs. There have been reports of the shortage of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients in different parts of the country in the last few days due to a surge in cases.

With COVID-19 patients struggling to find medical oxygen in the country, the central government has taken several steps to boost its supply to hospitals, it said.

The Centre has recently announced the service of Oxygen Express trains. The Indian Railways' Oxygen Express train with seven tankers left Kalamboli goods yard in Navi Mumbai on April 19 for Vizag where it will be loaded with medical oxygen for Maharashtra.

On April 18, the government banned the supply of oxygen to industrial units, except in nine specified categories.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had informed that 162 Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants have been sanctioned by the Centre for installation in public health facilities in all states, as per the report.

In addition to 162 PSA, the states requested the Centre for more than 100 such plants, which are also being sanctioned, the health ministry said.