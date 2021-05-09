COVID-19 second wave | Kerala government issues new guidelines to improve patient care

The Kerela government has issued fresh guidelines to improve patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new norms, all fever clinics that are present in hospitals across the state are now to be converted into COVID clinics, as per the prescribed protocol.

COVID OPs in the state are required to provide any necessary consultation, lab services and medicines for all COVID patients, adhering to protocol.

All government hospitals to focus on managing COVID cases and provide non-COVID emergency services during the surge time until May 31. Instructions regarding this will be provided by the government, it said.

As for Taluka hospitals, they are required to arrange for oxygen beds. Wherever possible, they must also arrange at least 5 beds with Bipap ventilators to provide oxygen support to referred patients.

In case the patient is bedridden, an oxygen concentrator may be arranged for them and home care can be administered as per the advice given. Any other support can be given via the support of palliative volunteers or RRTs at a panchayat.

For patients that are currently under home isolation, the telemedicine units and counsellors of the DMH programmes are advised to ensure calls to patients regularly and assess their health status.

The government has also asked private hospitals in the state to increase COVID oxygen and ICU beds to a minimum of 50 percent capacity. It has also asked that these establishments start COVID OP with necessary investigations and treatments.

Read the full list of regulations here: