COVID-19 Second Wave: Karnataka's Kalaburagi district to impose 3-day lockdown from May 27

The lockdown is already in force across Karnataka till June 7 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection. (Representative image)
The Kalaburagi district of Karnataka will impose a complete three-day lockdown starting May 27 to break the chain of infections as coronavirus cases continue to surge.
Only essential goods and services will be available during the restrictions that will begin at 6 am on May 27 and continue till 6 am on May 30, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna said.
A lockdown is already in force across the state till June 7. Karnataka recorded 22,758 new COVID-19 cases and 588 more deaths on May 25, taking the caseload to above 24.72 lakh, while the death toll to 26,399, the state health department said.
As of May 25 evening, a total of 24,72,973 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,399 deaths and 20,22,172 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,31,496 followed by Mysuru 1,31,656 and Tumakuru 96,740.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 9,00,081, followed by Mysuru 1,14,998 and Tumakuru 73,178.
The total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,24,381. While the positivity rate stood at 21.13 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.58 percent.
Of 588 fresh fatalities, Belagavi reported 24 deaths on the day, Ballari (20), Shivamogga (19), Mysuru (17), Uttara Kannada (15), Tumakuru (14), followed by others.
More than 2,89,23,718 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,07,675 were tested on the day alone.
