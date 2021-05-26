MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 Second Wave: Karnataka's Kalaburagi district to impose 3-day lockdown from May 27

The restrictions will begin at 6 am on May 27 and continue till 6 am on May 30, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna has said.

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
The lockdown is already in force across Karnataka till June 7 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection. (Representative image)

The lockdown is already in force across Karnataka till June 7 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection. (Representative image)


The Kalaburagi district of Karnataka will impose a complete three-day lockdown starting May 27 to break the chain of infections as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

Only essential goods and services will be available during the restrictions that will begin at 6 am on May 27 and continue till 6 am on May 30, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna said.

A lockdown is already in force across the state till June 7. Karnataka recorded 22,758 new COVID-19 cases and 588 more deaths on May 25, taking the caseload to above 24.72 lakh, while the death toll to 26,399, the state health department said.

Also read | Karnataka to give second dose of COVAXIN only to 45 years and above

As of May 25 evening, a total of 24,72,973 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,399 deaths and 20,22,172 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,31,496 followed by Mysuru 1,31,656 and Tumakuru 96,740.

Also read | Karnataka receives 3 lakh Covishield vaccines from Centre

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 9,00,081, followed by Mysuru 1,14,998 and Tumakuru 73,178.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,24,381. While the positivity rate stood at 21.13 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.58 percent.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Of 588 fresh fatalities, Belagavi reported 24 deaths on the day, Ballari (20), Shivamogga (19), Mysuru (17), Uttara Kannada (15), Tumakuru (14), followed by others.

More than 2,89,23,718 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,07,675 were tested on the day alone.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Karnataka
first published: May 26, 2021 10:58 am

