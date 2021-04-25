COVID-19 second wave | JSW Steel says it’s working to supply 900 tonnes oxygen daily

Representative image | Workers stand as a tank is filled with liquid oxygen at a hospital, amid the spread of COVID-19 in New Delhi on April 22, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

JSW Steel on April 25 said it is working to further ramp up its supply of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to around 900 tonnes per day by the end of the month.

The steel giant also announced that it is targeting supply of around 20,000 tonnes of liquid oxygen in April from its three plants complex – Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Oxygen for medical purposes is being supplied as priority in response to current crises, JSW Steel said in a statement. “There will be zero impact on production as these supplies are LMO and not gaseous oxygen which is generally used for steel making.”

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

The company added that it had supplied 898 tonnes average daily oxygen from its plant premises from April 21 to April 23, claiming it is the highest supply by any steel manufacturer in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Around 600 tonnes of LMO were already being supplied daily from its southern manufacturing facilities to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra’s Marathwada region.

Another 250 tonnes of oxygen were being supplied daily from its Dolvi plant in Raigad district of Maharashtra to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), north Maharashtra, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, Nanded, Sangli, Thane, Vasai-Virar, Panvel and Raigad, among other areas of the state.

Efforts were on to further increase oxygen supplies from its steel plants across the country, the company said.

India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 cases and recording the highest number of daily novel coronavirus infections in the world. The death toll has risen to 1.92 lakh. The wave of cases has battered India’s healthcare system. Scores of people are struggling to secure oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and medicines such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.