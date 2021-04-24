COVID-19 second wave | India reports record 3.46 lakh new cases, 2,624 deaths in a day

A record single-day rise of 3.46 lakh COVID-19 cases took India's overall infection tally to 1.66 crore on April 24. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The country's death toll due to the pandemic jumped to 1.89 lakh after a record 2,624 more fatalities were reported in a day. The number of active cases in the country reached 25.52 lakh, comprising 15.37 percent of the total infections. The nationwide recovery rate further dropped to 83.49 percent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1.38 crore, while the case fatality rate fell to 1.14 percent, according to the data.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of a total of 1.50 crore COVID-19 on April 19, 2021.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 27.61 crore samples were tested for COVID-19 till April 23 with 17.53 lakh of them being examined on April 23.

The 2,624 new fatalities include 773 from Maharashtra, 348 from Delhi, 219 from Chhattisgarh, 196 from Uttar Pradesh, 142 from Gujarat, 190 from Karnataka, 78 from Tamil Nadu and 75 from Punjab.

A total of 1.89 lakh deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 63,252 from Maharashtra, 14,075 from Karnataka, 13,395 from Tamil Nadu, 13,541 from Delhi, 10,825 from West Bengal, 10,737 from Uttar Pradesh, 8,264 from Punjab and 7,579 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With inputs from PTI)