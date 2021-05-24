COVID-19 second wave | Hyundai India temporarily suspends plant operations in Tamil Nadu for 5 days

In view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation in the country, the management at Hyundai Motor India has decided to temporarily suspend plant operations in Tamil Nadu for a period of five days, from May 25 to May 29.

However, plant operations were underway as per schedule on May 24.

Making the announcement, Hyundai Motor said: “As a caring and responsible corporate, we have undertaken several initiatives to help and support employees across the country during the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. During these difficult times, the company has undertaken several proactive and progressive measures to safeguard the health and ensure the wellbeing of the entire workforce.”

The automobile manufacturer added: “Considering the prevailing pandemic situation, Hyundai management has decided to temporarily suspend the plant operations for a period of 5 days, starting tomorrow, 25 May 2021, until 29 May 2021. However, today (24th May) the plant operations are underway as per schedule.”

The Hyundai announcement comes following workers’ protests at two auto factories in Tamil Nadu amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Hyundai’s production had got disrupted due to workers protesting the lack of COVID-19 protocols on shop floors.

Notably, Renault-Nissan’s production in Tamil Nadu was also impacted due to workers protesting COVID-19 protocol mismanagement. The Renault-Nissan Employees Union has decided to go on strike from May 26.

Tamil Nadu added 34,867 new coronavirus cases on May 24. The state, which is among the worst-affected by COVID-19 at the moment, reported 27,026 discharges, and 404 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours.

