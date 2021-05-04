COVID-19 second wave | Full lockdown is the only way, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi has long been a critic of the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. (Image: Shutterstock)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the central government of inaction and said that this is “killing many innocent people”.

In a Twitter post on May 4, Gandhi said that a full lockdown is the “only way” to stop spread of the corona(virus). He also said that the Centre should protect vulnerable sections of society by implementing NYAY.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here



GOI doesn’t get it.

The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections. GOI’s inaction is killing many innocent people. Close COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show Related stories COVID-19 2nd wave: Lockdown in Bihar till May 15

Cryptocurrency exchanges thrive in India despite vague regulations

Rickshaw 'ambulance' offers free oxygen, transport for coronavirus patients May 4, 2021

Seemingly frustrated that the “government doesn’t get it” Gandhi said this is killing many innocent people.

Gandhi has long been a critic of the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Earlier on April 20, he spoke out against the Centre vaccine policy for Phase 3 and said that it is "based on discrimination not distribution. He accused the government of discriminatory strategy with no vaccine guarantee for the weaker sections.

Before that he also criticised the Central government for not opening up the eligibility criteria for vaccination, as well exporting vaccines, when there's already a shortage in India. "It's ridiculous to debate needs and wants. Every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life," is what Gandhi had said.

NYAY or the Nyuntam Aay Yojana was proposed by the Congress in its 2019 election manifesto. The minimum guarantee scheme proposes a law to distribute cash (up to Rs 72,000 annually) to the bottom 20 percent of India's poorest. Chhatisgarh launched a modified version called the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana (RGKNY) in May 2020 (Rs 10,000/acre) for farmers.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has also suggested a second country-wide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 and CII President Uday Kotak called for the curtailment of economic activity "to reduce suffering" due to the deadly second wave of COVID-19 cases in India.

Kotak, in a statement issued by CII, lauded healthcare and frontline workers for “giving their best efforts to tackle the influx of patients”. However, he said that it might not be enough to “manage the escalating caseloads with the medical talent available”.

“We must heed expert advice on this subject – from India and abroad. Highest response measures are needed to break the chain of contagion and to rapidly build up capacity,” Kotak added.

India added 3.75 lakh cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to cross the 2 crore mark, according to the Union health ministry's latest update. There is a shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds in most parts of the country.

Also Read | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

Many states have imposed lockdowns, weekend lockdowns, night curfews and other restrictions to curb the spread of infections.

However, in an address on April 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dismissed the need for a full lockdown and even asked states to consider only imposing it "as a last resort."

India does not require a blanket lockdown and is better poised to tackle the crisis as compared to the last year when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, he claimed. He also told state Chief Ministers that the "focus should be on micro containment zones" and that night curfews or "corona curfews" can be used to "to keep the citizens alert about coronavirus".