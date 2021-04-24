COVID-19 second wave | Delhivery announces flying charters into India with oxygen concentrators, other essential supplies

Delhivery trucking terminal at Bilaspur (Image: Twitter/ @delhivery)

Indian delivery company Delhivery has announced flying charters into the country with oxygen concentrators and other essential supplies amid the second wave of COVID-19 that has put India's healthcare system under severe stress.

According to a report by CNBC-TV18, the company said it can build more capacity depending on demand.

The second wave of novel coronavirus infections has battered India’s creaking healthcare system hard as scores of people struggle to secure hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.

Several states, including the national capital Delhi, have been complaining of shortage of oxygen and other essential supplies. The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Railways have been deployed to help cut the turnaround time of liquid medical oxygen tankers being refilled and reaching their destination.

IAF's C-17 aircraft arrived in Singapore on April 24 to load four containers of cryogenic oxygen tanks. The aircraft will offload those containers at West Bengal’s Panagarh air base later in the day.

On April 24, India reported a record single-day rise of 3.46 lakh COVID-19 cases. This took the country’s overall infection tally to 1.66 crore on April 24. The number of active cases in the country crossed the 25-lakh mark, according to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll jumped to 1.89 lakh after a record 2,624 more fatalities were reported in a day. The nationwide recovery rate further dropped to 83.49 percent. However, the number of people in India who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1.38 crore.