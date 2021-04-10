COVID-19 second wave | Delhi imposes new restrictions; what is allowed, what is not

Owing to a sharp spike in the coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi Government on April 10 announced new restrictions to contain the spread of the disease.
This includes allowing restaurants, cinema halls and buses within Delhi to operate with 50 percent capacity.
As for private offices functioning within the national capital, they have been advised to revert to working from home (WFH). The Delhi Government has also given permissions for stadiums to organise sports events but without spectators.
A negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey) shall be compulsory for all persons who are arriving from Maharashtra to Delhi by air. Passengers who are found without a negative report will have to remain quarantined for 14 days.
However, all Constitutional and Government functionaries and their staff members are exempted from these instructions, if they are asymptomatic.
Further, all gatherings including all kinds of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic / cultural / religious, festival-related and other gatherings and congregations within the national capital have been prohibited.
However, for weddings, gatherings are allowed up to 50 persons. As for funerals, up to 20 people are allowed to attend.
As for schools and colleges operating within Delhi, they will remain closed but the students of classes 9 to 12 may be called to school only for providing academic guidance and support to them for mid-term exams / pre-board exams / annual exams / board examinations, practical exams / project works, internal assessment after following all COVID-19 norms.
All Government offices of Delhi / Autonomous bodies / PSUs / Corporations / Local Bodies shall function with officers of the level of Grade-I /equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength.
Remaining staff up to 50% can attend, as per the requirement to be assessed by HOD concerned. The remaining will be required to work from home.
"All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited / restricted. However, in Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed," the government said in its statement.
It was only a day ago when Delhi reported its highest single-day COVID-19 case spike with 8,521 new coronavirus infections being reported in just 24 hours.
The cumulative positivity rate of Delhi is now 4.63 percent, with a total of 1,54,43,955 coronavirus tests being conducted so far. A total of 6,74,415 COVID-19 patients have recovered, been discharged of hospitals, or migrated in Delhi since the outbreak of the pandemic.
At present, there are 5,236 containment zones in the National Capital.