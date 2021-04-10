COVID-19 second wave | Delhi imposes new restrictions; what is allowed, what is not

File image (Image: PTI)

Owing to a sharp spike in the coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi Government on April 10 announced new restrictions to contain the spread of the disease.

This includes allowing restaurants, cinema halls and buses within Delhi to operate with 50 percent capacity.

As for private offices functioning within the national capital, they have been advised to revert to working from home (WFH). The Delhi Government has also given permissions for stadiums to organise sports events but without spectators.

A negative RT-PCR report (not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey) shall be compulsory for all persons who are arriving from Maharashtra to Delhi by air. Passengers who are found without a negative report will have to remain quarantined for 14 days.

However, all Constitutional and Government functionaries and their staff members are exempted from these instructions, if they are asymptomatic.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Further, all gatherings including all kinds of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic / cultural / religious, festival-related and other gatherings and congregations within the national capital have been prohibited.

However, for weddings, gatherings are allowed up to 50 persons. As for funerals, up to 20 people are allowed to attend.

As for schools and colleges operating within Delhi, they will remain closed but the students of classes 9 to 12 may be called to school only for providing academic guidance and support to them for mid-term exams / pre-board exams / annual exams / board examinations, practical exams / project works, internal assessment after following all COVID-19 norms.

All Government offices of Delhi / Autonomous bodies / PSUs / Corporations / Local Bodies shall function with officers of the level of Grade-I /equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength.

Remaining staff up to 50% can attend, as per the requirement to be assessed by HOD concerned. The remaining will be required to work from home.

"All other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited / restricted. However, in Containment Zones, only essential activities shall be allowed," the government said in its statement.

It was only a day ago when Delhi reported its highest single-day COVID-19 case spike with 8,521 new coronavirus infections being reported in just 24 hours.

The cumulative positivity rate of Delhi is now 4.63 percent, with a total of 1,54,43,955 coronavirus tests being conducted so far. A total of 6,74,415 COVID-19 patients have recovered, been discharged of hospitals, or migrated in Delhi since the outbreak of the pandemic.

At present, there are 5,236 containment zones in the National Capital.