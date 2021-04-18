COVID-19 second wave | Complete lockdown should be imposed in Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

File image: AFP

Amid continued surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai’s Mayor Kishori Pednekar on April 17 said that a complete lockdown should be imposed in the financial hub.

Pednekar said while most citizens were adhering to COVID-19 safety norms, a few were causing problems for the rest.

“95 percent of Mumbaikars are adhering to COVID-19 restrictions. The remaining 5 percent of the people who are not following restrictions are causing problems to others. I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current situation,” news agency ANI quoted Pednekar as saying.

Pednekar also requested those returning from the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, Uttarakhand to quarantine themselves when they go back to their respective states to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus in case they had been infected.

She said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was also contemplating on putting such returnees in quarantine. “Those returning from the Kumbh Mela to their respective states will distribute Corona as ‘prasad’. All these people should be quarantined in their respective states at their own cost. In Mumbai also, we are thinking of putting them under quarantine on their return,” Pednekar was quoted as saying.

Areas under the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) reported more than 8,800 new COVID-19 cases on April 17. Other areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) such as Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli also recorded thousands of cases during the 24-hour period.

With more than 37.70 lakh COVID-19 cases reported so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. This number includes nearly 60,000 deaths. While 30.61 lakh patients in Maharashtra have recovered, the ‘active’ cases in the state stand at 6.47 lakh.

India is witnessing a second wave of coronavirus infections. The country reported over 2.34 lakh new daily cases on April 17 – the highest single-day rise since the start of the pandemic. India’s overall tally stood at 1.45 crore on April 17.

Most states, including Maharashtra, have imposed additional measures to tackle the spread of the virus. However, the Centre has not hinted at a nationwide lockdown so far. States have also stopped short of a complete lockdown.