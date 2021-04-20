MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

COVID-19 second wave: Companies divert oxygen to hospitals as demand surges

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum are diverting oxygen supply to hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Moneycontrol News
April 20, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Several corporations have started diverting oxygen supply to hospitals to help tackle the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Reliance Industries (RIL) Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is diverting oxygen produced at the company's refineries to help Maharashtra battle the pandemic.

The conglomerate has started supplying oxygen from Jamnagar in Gujarat to Maharashtra at no cost, Bloomberg reported.

JSW Steel has been supplying more than 180-400 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen from its Dolvi plant in Maharashtra, The Economic Times reported.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) has been supplying liquid oxygen to hospitals in Gujarat, the report said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Also read - Percentage of patients requiring supplemental oxygen has risen in second wave: ICMR

Tata Steel, too, is supplying up to 300 tonnes of medical oxygen from its plants to hospitals, the company's Managing Director TV Narendran said on April 19.

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases has caused a spike in demand for medical oxygen, since more patients require supplemental oxygen support.

The percentage of COVID-19 patients in the second wave requiring supplemental oxygen support has increased when compared to the first wave, while those requiring ventilator support has decreased, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), too, have begun diverting oxygen produced at their refineries to states worst hit by COVID-19, PTI reported.

In a statement, IOC said that it has "begun the supply of 150 tonnes of oxygen at no cost to various hospitals in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab."

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #India
first published: Apr 20, 2021 03:33 pm

Must Listen

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.