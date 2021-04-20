COVID-19 second wave: Companies divert oxygen to hospitals as demand surges

Representative image

Several corporations have started diverting oxygen supply to hospitals to help tackle the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Reliance Industries (RIL) Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is diverting oxygen produced at the company's refineries to help Maharashtra battle the pandemic.

The conglomerate has started supplying oxygen from Jamnagar in Gujarat to Maharashtra at no cost, Bloomberg reported.

JSW Steel has been supplying more than 180-400 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen from its Dolvi plant in Maharashtra, The Economic Times reported.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) has been supplying liquid oxygen to hospitals in Gujarat, the report said.

