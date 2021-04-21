COVID-19 second wave | Ayodhya to have low-key Ram Navami celebration

Entry of devotees in the Ram Janmabhoomi premises will be restricted on Ram Navami. (Representative image: Reuters)

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases has cast a shadow on the annual Ram Navami celebrations to be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on April 21, as the Ram Janmabhoomi and all major temples in the holy city will remain closed for devotees.

The Rama Navami, which occurs on Chaitra Suddha Navami in the Vasantha Rithu (spring season), marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

The Ayodhya district administration also placed restrictions on people flocking to Uttar Pradesh’s temple town on the occasion to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus, The Economic Times reported.

According to the news report, all major temples such as the Hanuman Garhi and Kanak Bhawan in Ayodhya will remain closed for devotees.

The entry of devotees will also be restricted in the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, on the occasion with only the resident priests being allowed to offer prayers.

“Considering the surge in COVID cases, it has been decided that on Shri Ramnavami, Bhagwan Ramlalla ji's Janmotsav will be celebrated inside the premises of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in the traditional manner under guidance of Mukhya Pujari ji, but entry of devotees will be restricted,” Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said on Twitter. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra is the trust set up by the Centre for the construction and management of Ayodhya's Ram temple.

We appeal to everyone to follow Covid guidelines and celebrate Shri Ram Navami at their homes. We pray for good health of all Shri Ram bhakts.

Jai Shri Ram! April 19, 2021

The temple trust further appealed devotees to celebrate the festival from their homes and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Besides restrictions on entering temples, devotees will also not be allowed to take a customary holy dip in the Sarayu River, the report cited Ayodhya's District Magistrate Anuj Jha as saying. According to the report, this came especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the seers to keep the remaining Kumbh Mela baths "symbolic".

The administration has also banned entry of visitors without a negative RT-PCR report into Ayodhya, Jha told the newspaper.

According to tradition, seers from all religious sects in the country visit Ayodhya every year to celebrate Ram Navami.