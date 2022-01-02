COVID-19 scare | Restaurants, eateries in Chandigarh to operate at 50% capacity; no entry for unvaccinated

Representational image

The administration of Chandigarh on January 2 imposed fresh pandemic-related curbs, ordering all restaurants and eateries based in the Union territory to operate at half of their total capacities.

Marriage halls and banquets were also ordered to operate at only 50 percent of their capacities, the administration said.

Those not vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine would not be permitted to enter the eateries, as well as marriage places and banquets.

"Restaurants including hotels, coffee shops, eating places, marriage palaces and banquet halls in Chandigarh will now open with 50% capacity. Only those who have taken both doses of vaccine will be allowed entry," reads the official order issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Chandigarh.

Similar restrictions have been imposed in a number of other states and Union territories across the country, since the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases.

Experts believe that the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus has triggered the recent spike in infections. On January 2, the authorities recorded a total of 27,553 new cases in the last 24 hours. The tally of Omicron infections stood at 1,525.