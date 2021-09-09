COVID-19: RT-PCR accounted for over 70% tests conducted in Delhi in last five months

On reopening of schools,Dr Samiran Panda said that states which were severely affected during the second wave can reopen schools, while others can do so gradually and with caution. (Image Source: Reuters/Jose Cabezas)

RT-PCR tests accounted for over 70 percent of the total tests conducted to detect coronavirus in Delhi in the last three months, according to government data.

In July, 21.79 lakh Covid tests were conducted in the capital. Of this, 15.18 lakh were conducted through the RT-PCR method.

RT-PCR tests accounted for 71.42 percent of the total 21.88 lakh tests conducted in June and 75.17 percent of the 21.41 lakh tests conducted in May. In February, March and April; 64.81 percent, 64.29 percent and 66.02 percent tests were conducted through this method. Over 20 lakh tests were conducted in January, of which 11.78 lakh (57.65 percent) were RT-PCR tests.

Real Time Polymer Chain Reaction test (RT-PCR) and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) are two main methods used to detect coronavirus.

The RT-PCR is the most recommended test for tracing the virus. It detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. The results can take up to two days. The advantage of this test is that it can detect the virus even before the emergence of symptoms and allows early isolation, preventing the spread of the infection.

This test is not as accurate as the standard RT-PCR test used to accurately identify those infected. A significant percentage of those infected pass the RAT test as a false negative. The advantage is the low price and availability of the result within 30 minutes.