COVID-19 restrictions: Check revised state-wise rules in Haryana, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

The Haryana and Goa government extended the curbs in the state by a week till July 12. (Representational Image)

With the emergence of the Delta variant and Delta Plus variants of COVID-19, some states have extended the restrictions despite a fall in new daily cases. Haryana, Goa and Tamil Nadu are some of the states that have extended COVID-induced curbs.

Take a look at state-wise restrictions imposed in multiple states:

The Haryana government on June 4 extended the curbs in the state by a week till July 12. The state, however, granted some relief by allowing some examinations to be held. The Haryana government has allowed the Institute of Chartered Accountants to hold Chartered Accountant Examinations from July 5-20, the order said.

The relaxations, with respect to opening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places, corporate offices, gatherings in weddings, funerals, and open spaces will continue as currently in place.

According to earlier relaxations, all shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm, malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm, restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 percent seating capacity.

The Haryana government had first imposed the lockdown in the state on May 3 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. It has now been extended for the ninth time.

The Goa government on July 4 extended the COVID-19 curfew across the state by a week till July 12 but also announced a few relaxations in restrictions.

Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate between 7 am and 9 pm with 50 percent capacity. The casinos in the state, however, will continue to remain shut till July 12.

The state has decided to restrict interstate movement of people with few exceptions for goods vehicles (two drivers and one helper) or for medical emergencies.

Following directions from the High Court, the Goa government has mandated a COVID-19 negative report for those entering the state.

The Karnataka government has relaxed curbs imposed in the state till July 19. While the weekend curfew has been lifted, the night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am.

Cinemas, pubs and theatres will remain closed. Weddings and family functions are permitted with the presence of not more than 100 people.

Restaurants have been permitted to allow dine-in.

Tweaking its earlier order, the Karnataka government has exempted those who have received "at least one dose" of COVID-19 vaccine from producing the negative RT-PCR certificate while entering the state from neighbouring Kerala. Instead, they can show the vaccine certificate.

Also, constitutional functionaries and health professionals, children below two years, and those in dire emergency situations (death in family, medical treatment etc, but their swabs will be collected on arrival with necessary details), are exempted from producing the negative RT-PCR report.

Tamil Nadu government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till July 12. The easing of curbs will now be uniform across the state and not region-wise.

Cinemas, bars, swimming pools, and zoos will also continue to remain closed till July 12. Restaurants have been permitted to re-start dine-in services between 6 am and 8 pm with 50 percent capacity.

Retail outlets, shops and other similar activities will be allowed to function till 8 pm from July 5 onwards, compared to 7 pm.

Government/private business-to-business exhibitions can also be conducted. Only invitees should be allowed to take part in the event. All those part of the exhibition must undergo RT-PCR tests or should have been administered two doses of vaccines.