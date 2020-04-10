App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 relief: RIL, Reliance Foundation donate Rs 5 crore to Telangana CMRF

In addition to all these, RIL and Reliance Foundation has also contributed cumulatively over Rs. 530 crore to the PM- CARES and several Relief Funds, the release added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Reliance Foundation have contributed Rs five crore to the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) to support the COVID-19 relief efforts cause of the state.

K C Reddy, Jio Telangana CEO and Kamal Potlapalli, Corporate Affairs -RIL met Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao and handed over the RILs contribution letter, "RIL has been in the forefront of executing a comprehensive strategy of fighting this battle and created Indias first Covid-19 facility addressing the challenge of increasing the national capacity for testing, masks, PPE and other critical equipment.

It is also providing over 50 lakh meals meal-equivalents through grocery kits across India," an RIL press release said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's office said the promoter of My Home Group, Jupally Rameshwar Rao, gave Rs three crore to the CMRF. Similarly, Gangavaram Port Limited donated Rs one crore to the CMRF, the CMO release said.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #K Chandrasekhar Rao #Reliance Industries #Telangana

