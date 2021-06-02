COVID-19 | Reliance to offer full salary for 5 years to family of deceased employees, education for children

Reliance was already bearing cost of vaccination for all eligible employees and their family members under the Centre’s vaccination programme. (File Photo)

In view of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Reliance Industries (RIL) has announced that it will continue to provide last drawn monthly salary for a period of five years to the nominee of the employees who have succumbed to the disease.

Further, it will provide 100 percent payment of tuition fee, hostel accommodation, and book fee up to Bachelor’s degree at any institute in India for all children of the deceased employees.

Reliance will also bear 100 percent payment of premium for hospitalisation coverage for spouse, parents, and children (till the Bachelor’s degree of the children).

Additionally, all colleagues affected by COVID-19 personally, or within the family, can avail of the special COVID-19 leave for the full duration of their recovery, both physically and emotionally. Notably, this leave policy has been extended to ensure all Reliance employees focus on recovering fully or caring for their COVID-19 positive family members.

That apart, the company will make a payment of Rs 10 lakh to the grieving family members of all off-roll employees who have succumbed to COVID-19, Nita Ambani, chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said on June 2.

Reaching out to the Reliance workforce, Nita Ambani, said: “Some of us are struggling to cope with the deeply painful loss of our precious colleagues, family members, and loved ones who have succumbed to COVID-19.”

“Reliance stands with each one of you in this hour of grief. To all bereaving families of any off-roll workforce member working for the group, who has succumbed to COVID-19, Reliance is extending the following support:

A lumpsum payment of Rs 10 lakhs directly to the nominee of the deceased to support and care for the grieving family. This contribution will be made through the Reliance Foundation.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)