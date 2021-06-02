Reliance submits proposal to use tapeworm infestation drug Niclosamide for COVID-19 treatment
Reliance has also developed the Nexar Polymer liquid and the R-Green COVID-19 detection kits, among other items that will help in India’s fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Reliance research and development (R&D) team has proposed that Niclosamide -- the drug used to treat tapeworm infestation be used to treat COVID-19 patients. The company has submitted a proposal for the administration of Niclosamide as a potential drug against COVID-19.
A study conducted by a team of researchers at the University Hospital in Trieste, Italy, had found Niclosamide to be effective in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. In the study, they had explained how the drug can help fight the deadly pathogen.
This tapeworm drug was also used on SARS patients during the 2004 outbreak.
The Government of India has already given clearance to conduct Phase two clinical trials of Niclosamide for COVID-19 treatment.
The Reliance R&D team is also working with various Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratories to certify Nexar polymer, which has been found to be effective in destroying the lipid layer of various viruses and bacteria.
Leveraging its intellectual capital to help the nation tackle the COVID-19 crisis, Reliance has developed novel cost-effective diagnostic kits called ‘R-Green’ and ‘R-Green Pro’ for COVID-19 detection. Both kits have received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The company has further designed a process to produce sanitisers aligned with World Health Organization (WHO) specifications at 20 percent of the market rate.
Additionally, it is working on addressing insufficient ventilator supply in emergency rooms across hospitals in India by deploying a concept developed in Italy, which enables CPAP machine with a 3D-printed charlotte valve and special snorkeling mask.
Foreseeing a significant rise in the demand for onsite oxygen in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, Reliance started working on a value-engineered robust design for oxygen generators too. These oxygen generators are capable of producing five to seven litres of oxygen per minute with a purity of 90-95 percent.