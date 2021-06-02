Reliance submits proposal to use tapeworm infestation drug Niclosamide for COVID-19 treatment

Reliance Industries

The Reliance research and development (R&D) team has proposed that Niclosamide -- the drug used to treat tapeworm infestation be used to treat COVID-19 patients. The company has submitted a proposal for the administration of Niclosamide as a potential drug against COVID-19.

A study conducted by a team of researchers at the University Hospital in Trieste, Italy, had found Niclosamide to be effective in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. In the study, they had explained how the drug can help fight the deadly pathogen.

This tapeworm drug was also used on SARS patients during the 2004 outbreak.

The Government of India has already given clearance to conduct Phase two clinical trials of Niclosamide for COVID-19 treatment.

The Reliance R&D team is also working with various Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) laboratories to certify Nexar polymer, which has been found to be effective in destroying the lipid layer of various viruses and bacteria.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Leveraging its intellectual capital to help the nation tackle the COVID-19 crisis, Reliance has developed novel cost-effective diagnostic kits called ‘R-Green’ and ‘R-Green Pro’ for COVID-19 detection. Both kits have received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The company has further designed a process to produce sanitisers aligned with World Health Organization (WHO) specifications at 20 percent of the market rate.

Additionally, it is working on addressing insufficient ventilator supply in emergency rooms across hospitals in India by deploying a concept developed in Italy, which enables CPAP machine with a 3D-printed charlotte valve and special snorkeling mask.

Foreseeing a significant rise in the demand for onsite oxygen in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic, Reliance started working on a value-engineered robust design for oxygen generators too. These oxygen generators are capable of producing five to seven litres of oxygen per minute with a purity of 90-95 percent.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)