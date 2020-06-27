App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 09:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

COVID-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 98,493: Health Ministry Data

The number of active cases stood at 1,97,387 while 2,95,880 patients have recovered, the ministry said, adding, "With this encouraging status, the recovery rate is touching 58.13 percent amongst COVID-19 patients."

The total number of recoveries has fast outgrown the number of active COVID-19 cases, with the difference between the two nearing one lakh fast, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. The recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 98,493 as of Saturday.

The number of active cases stood at 1,97,387 while 2,95,880 patients have recovered, the ministry said, adding, "With this encouraging status, the recovery rate is touching 58.13 percent amongst COVID-19 patients."

India's COVID-19 tally raced past the five-lakh mark on Saturday with the biggest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, while the death toll climbed to 15,685 with 384 fatalities.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 79,96,707 samples have been tested up to June 26 with 2,20,479 samples being tested on Friday, the highest in a day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The top 15 states in terms of absolute numbers of COVID-19 recoveries are Maharashtra with 73,214, Gujarat with 21,476, Delhi with 18,574, Uttar Pradesh with 13,119, Rajasthan with 12,788, West Bengal with 10,126, Madhya Pradesh with 9,619, Haryana with 7,360, Tamil Nadu with 6,908, Bihar with 6,546, Karnataka with 6,160, Andhra Pradesh with 4,787, Odisha with 4,298, Jammu and Kashmir with 3,967 and Punjab with 3,164.

Top 15 states in terms of recovery rate are Meghalaya at 89.1 percent, Rajasthan 78.8 percent, Tripura 78.6 percent, Chandigarh 77.8 percent, Madhya Pradesh 76.4 percent, Bihar 75.6 percent, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 72.9 percent, Gujarat 72.8 percent, Jharkhand 70.9 percent, Chhattisgarh 70.50 percent, Odisha 69.5 percent, Uttarakhand 65.9 percent, Punjab 65.7 percent, Uttar Pradesh 65 percent and West Bengal 65 percent.

As a testimony to the ramped-up testing facilities, India now has 1,026 diagnostic laboratories dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 741 in the government sector and 285 private laboratory, the ministry said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 09:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #Health Ministry #India

