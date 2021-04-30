COVID-19: Rajnath Singh grants emergency financial powers to armed forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday granted emergency financial powers to the three services to allow formation commanders to establish and operate hospitals as well as quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients.

The emergency powers have been granted initially for a period of three months from May 1 to July 31 and are in addition to the similar powers delegated to the medical officers of the armed forces last week, officials said.

They said vice chiefs of the three services as well as General Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs (GOC-in-Cs) and holders of equivalent rank will be able to clear procurement proposals to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

Singh's office said he invoked special provisions and granted emergency financial powers to the armed forces to empower them to speed up efforts in the nationwide fight against COVID-19.

"These powers will help Formation Commanders to establish and operate quarantine facilities/ hospitals and to undertake procurement/ repair of eqpt/ items/ material/ stores, besides provisioning of various services and works required to support the ongoing effort against COVID," his office tweeted.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The defence ministry said vice chiefs of armed forces including chief of integrated defence staff to the chairman chiefs of staff committee (CISC) and GOC-in-Cs and equivalent rank holders of all three services have been given full powers.

It said the corps commanders and area commanders have been delegated powers up to Rs 50 lakh per case while division commanders and sub area commanders and equivalents have been delegated powers up to Rs 20 lakh per case.

The emergency powers were sanctioned to the armed forces last year too when the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out.

The ministry said the grant of the powers had helped the armed forces to tackle the situation faster and in an effective manner.

Last week, the ministry sanctioned emergency financial powers of Rs 5 crore to the director general of medical services of the three services for COVID-19 related procurement.

Emergency powers for procurement worth Rs 3 crore were delegated to Major General rank medical officers while Brigadier rank medical officials will have the powers to make purchases worth Rs 2 crore.

The defence minister already directed all the three services and other wings of the ministry to do their best in extending support to the civilian administrations across the country in dealing with the pandemic.