COVID-19: Rail Minister Piyush Goyal seeks crowdsourcing of ideas to boost railways profitability

In the backdrop of huge losses incurred by the railways due to stoppage of passenger train service amid the coronavirus pandemic, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal sought crowdsourcing of ideas from railway employees for increasing profitability and making transformational changes in the national transporter.

The national carrier is also trying to finalise numerous cost-cutting measures to curtail its expenses.

Goyal urged the general managers to explore ideas from the workforce in their respective regions while delivering an online ‘Workman Sanghosti' in which delegates of railway workers unions across the country participated.

Goyal asked the leaders of the organisations to consider measures on how the railways can overcome the crisis looming across the world due to the pandemic.

He asked them to come up with unique ideas to boost railways revenue, minimise costs and improve its freight share.

“The hearts of railway employees beat for the organisation. They would be having ideas which can boost the profitability of railways,” Goyal said.

Addressing the Sanghosti, Suresh Angadi, Minister of State of Railways, said the Indian Railways has never stopped in the last 167 years, but it was stopped due to the pandemic. He also congratulated the staff for working as “warriors” in the current times.

Earlier, Anand Khati, Director General, Human Resources, Railway Board said the national transporter has more than 12.18 lakh employees on roll, out of which, 1.21 lakh employees have been recruited recently.

He said the process of recruitment for 1.40 lakh vacancies has been initiated.

The office bearers of various railway federations also highlighted the work done by the employees during the challenging times amid the pandemic, in the online interaction, the statement added..