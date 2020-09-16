COVID-19 prevention: Google Doodle has some tips

Google Doodle on September 16 was dedicated to spreading awareness about ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The alphabets of the word GOOGLE on its search engine page sport a mask and are spread out indicating the importance of maintaining social distancing. The message 'Wear a mask. Save lives' pops up when GOOGLE is clicked.

The search engine also shared the World Health Organization's (WHO) guidelines aimed at preventing COVID-19 spread.

Steps to prevent coronavirus:

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

> Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.> Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.> Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.> Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.> Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.> Stay home if you feel unwell.> If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

> Calling in advance allows your healthcare provider to quickly direct you to the right health facility. This protects you and prevents the spread of viruses and other infections.

On September 14, Google had dedicated a doodle to express gratitude towards people who have been on the forefront to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In the doodle, the search engine giant replaced the two 'o' in Google to feature those who continued to deliver the essential services amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Google included caricatures of doctors, nurses, delivery staff, farmers, teachers, researchers, sanitation workers, grocery workers and emergency services workers and thanked them all with a big heart right in the centre of the doodle.

Sharing the doodle, Google shared a note titled “Thank you, coronavirus helpers”.

For many years, Google regularly observes anniversaries of famous people, celebrating festivals and commemorating significant days through doodles.