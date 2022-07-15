COVID-19 precaution dose: Karnataka govt to conduct workplace, door-to-door vaccinations

(Representative image: Reuters)

The Karnataka government has prepared district-wise micro plans for conducting workplace vaccinations along with door-to-door inoculation drive to implement the 75-days COVID Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav.

All citizens above 18 years of age who have completed six months or 26 weeks after their second dose can avail the precaution dose, beginning on Friday and till September 30, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

"The government is ready with a plan to vaccinate 4.34 crore eligible beneficiaries in next 75 days in 8,000 Government COVID Vaccination Centres across the state," the minister said.

As of now, the state has a stock of 8.84 lakh doses of Covishield and 31.55 lakh doses of Covaxin, he said.

District-wise micro plans have been prepared for conducting workplace (IT companies, industries, government offices, etc.) vaccinations along with door-to-door vaccination drive and 'Lasika melas' on Wednesday. He urged all eligible citizens to get their precaution dose and join hands for a Covid-free India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In this campaign, all the beneficiaries are eligible to avail precaution dose free of cost at all government COVID vaccination centres.