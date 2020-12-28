MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 positive Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat shifted to hospital

PTI
December 28, 2020 / 11:40 AM IST
Source: Twitter

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, was shifted to the Government Doon Medical College here after developing fever, an official said on Monday.

As he had developed mild fever, he was taken for a check-up on Sunday evening to the GDMC where doctors decided to admit him, the official at the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Rawat is under the observation of a team of doctors, the official said.

The chief minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18 after which he had isolated himself at home.

His wife and daughter had also tested positive.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Trivendra Singh Rawat #Uttarakhand
first published: Dec 28, 2020 11:40 am

