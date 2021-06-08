MARKET NEWS

COVID-19 | Pharma wholesalers raided in Mumbai over links with inter-state favipiravir racket: Report

Favipravir has been widely used in treatment of COVID-19 patients. However, the DGHS recently dropped favipiravir and some other medicines from the COVID-19 treatment guidelines.

Moneycontrol News
June 08, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
The owner of a Himachal Pradesh-based 'healthcare company' and the employee of a pharmaceutical lab in Meerut were arrested over links to an inter-state ring selling favipiravir tablets, according to a Times of India report.

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) seized Favimax 400 and 200 (Favipiravir tablets) and hydroxychloroquine tablets worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Favipiravir has been widely used in treatment of COVID-19 patients. However, the DGHS recently dropped favipiravir and some other medicines from the COVID-19 treatment guidelines.

The FDA acted on a tip-off and raided three wholesale drug dealers, two of them in Mumbai's Kandivali East and Goregaon East, the report said.

On the cartons seized, the name of the manufacturer was Max Relief Healthcare from Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The medicines were sold in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the report said.

Also read: DGHS drops ivermectin, favipiravir from COVID-19 treatment guidelines

"A further inquiry revealed that Max Relief Healthcare's Noida establishment was selling drugs to wholesalers in the state when it did not have a licence to do so. All states were immediately alerted to stop using this drug," an FDA officer told The Times of India.
