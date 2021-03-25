COVID-19 | People aged 45 years and above most vulnerable, account for 88% of fatalities: Health Ministry

Source: ANI

People aged 45 and above account for about 88 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in India making them the most vulnerable section, the Union Health Ministry said, a day after the government opened up vaccinations for all those above 45 irrespective of comorbidities from April 1.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the case fatality rate in the age group is 2.85 percent as against an overall national average of 1.37 percent.

"About 88 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the country are taking place in the age group of 45 years and above, making them the most vulnerable group that needs to be protected," he said.

NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul said there are adequate supplies of vaccines for inoculating those aged 45 and above. "We have a seamless connection with states. There is no inadequacy of vaccine supply," he said.

Bhushan said there are roughly three percent active cases of COVID-19 and these are concentrated mainly in 10 districts -- nine in Maharashtra and one in Karnataka.

These districts are Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Akola, and Bengaluru Urban. "Two states (Maharashtra and Punjab) are of grave concern which showed a recent surge in cases," he said.

"We had a meeting with health officials of Maharashtra and Punjab to talk about refinement in their strategy to tackle the surge," he said.

Bhushan said there are a few other states too which is a matter of serious concern. These are Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnatak, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh which have recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The government had announced on March 23 that from April 1, all people above 45 years of age will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines. Paul said vaccination is being ramped up with the participation of the public and private sectors.