COVID-19 patients under home isolation in Delhi can now apply for oxygen online

Home isolation COVID-19 patients in Delhi can apply for oxygen on government website

The Delhi government has announced that coronavirus patients under home isolation can apply for oxygen online at delhi.gov.in. The application will require the patient’s photo ID, Aadhaar card and COVID-19 positive report.

Office of the Divisional Commissioner, Covid data management cell said, "Each district has been assigned one re-filter for accessing its lump-sum allocation and the respective District Magistrates have been directed to supervise the management of distribution of cylinders from the refillers to various recipients as per the allocations in the Annexure-4 of the afore referred order."

The statement stated that the DMs have to ensure an adequate number of personnel for the scrutiny of applications and the issuing of passes. DMs also have to ensure that the cylinders are regularly refilled by the dealers.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported 20,960 new cases taking the active caseload to 91,859 coronavirus patients. The death toll currently stands at 18,063 deaths with 311 new deaths in the last day.