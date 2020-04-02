App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus patient from Nizamuddin markaz tries to commit suicide: Doctor

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on April 1 climbed to 152, with 32 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A person from Nizamuddin's markaz infected with coronavirus tried to commit suicide at a hospital here, a doctor said. During an interaction over a video link with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the doctor from Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital said people, who were brought from the markaz, were "not cooperating" with the medical staff of the hospital.

"A person from markaz tried to commit suicide, but doctors foiled his suicide attempt, putting their lives in danger," the doctor said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on April 1 climbed to 152, with 32 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

Close

These total cases include 53 people who took part in a religious congregation in Nizamuddin area last month, the health department said in a statement.

related news

During the interaction, the doctor also said that there is a security issue at the hospital.

Kejriwal in an online briefing said he has spoken to Home Secretary so that security can be stepped up for both patients and doctors.

"Some patients are behaving very aggressively and as a result, no one wants to go near them. Yesterday, one patient tried to commit suicide at Rajiv Gandhi hospital, doctors pulled him back and saved him," Kejriwal said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 09:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Nizamuddin markaz

most popular

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | What if a digital virus hits our payment systems?

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Five things we still don't know about the coronavirus

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.